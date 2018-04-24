English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's Why the 'Paperbag Waist' Trend is Here to Stay
You should try to pull off this spring is the paper bag waist trend.
Image: Instagram
Paper bag waist is in vogue for trousers, dresses, skirts and shorts not only because they are comfortable and chic but also they give a stylish look, say experts.
Ruyant Matthieu, Head of Design and Offering at Promod and Samantha Chilton, Head of Design KOOVS, share how to get the style right.
* Paper bag waist straight fit trousers: Turn around your usual office look by wearing paper bag waist trousers with a crisp white shirt to get the on-trend office look for 2018.
* Paper bag waist skirt: Wear bright paper bag waist skirt with floral bralette/spaghetti top and a bandana to create a breezy vibe. You can also team it up with a striped top and a pretty belt.
* High paper bag waist shorts: A high paper bag waist short and simple white top with delicate necklace make an easy outfit for the movies with your friends. Keep it simple and go for paper bag waist shorts and a plain T-shirt accessorised with a statement necklace.
* Cropped paper bag waist trousers: A new comfortable style, perfect for a hot summer day. Wear it with a bright tucked in shirt to complete your day look for the summers. Or head for a cropped paper bag pant for your casual Fridays.
* Linen dress with paper bag waist: For your next date night, wear high heels and a statement necklace to your make paper bag waist dress stand out in the crowd.
* Paper bag waist pants: Pair these with a crop top for hot summer nights/days, team it up with heels to make it dressy, while flat sandals keep it more casual.
"The paper bag waist apparel style is extremely chic, comfortable and dominating fashion trends at the moment. The unique detailing instantly adds a dramatic flair while uplifting an otherwise simple outfit. The style creates an illusion of a cinched-up waist that effortlessly compliments your natural curves. A tip to perfectly rock this trend is to pair the loose fit bottoms with a well-fitted or a crop top," according to experts at fashion label Vero Moda.
The experts also suggest picking from a colour palette that ranges from beige to faded denim that are perfect for the summers. Complete the look with a pair of wedges or pumps.
Also Watch
Ruyant Matthieu, Head of Design and Offering at Promod and Samantha Chilton, Head of Design KOOVS, share how to get the style right.
* Paper bag waist straight fit trousers: Turn around your usual office look by wearing paper bag waist trousers with a crisp white shirt to get the on-trend office look for 2018.
* Paper bag waist skirt: Wear bright paper bag waist skirt with floral bralette/spaghetti top and a bandana to create a breezy vibe. You can also team it up with a striped top and a pretty belt.
* High paper bag waist shorts: A high paper bag waist short and simple white top with delicate necklace make an easy outfit for the movies with your friends. Keep it simple and go for paper bag waist shorts and a plain T-shirt accessorised with a statement necklace.
* Cropped paper bag waist trousers: A new comfortable style, perfect for a hot summer day. Wear it with a bright tucked in shirt to complete your day look for the summers. Or head for a cropped paper bag pant for your casual Fridays.
* Linen dress with paper bag waist: For your next date night, wear high heels and a statement necklace to your make paper bag waist dress stand out in the crowd.
* Paper bag waist pants: Pair these with a crop top for hot summer nights/days, team it up with heels to make it dressy, while flat sandals keep it more casual.
"The paper bag waist apparel style is extremely chic, comfortable and dominating fashion trends at the moment. The unique detailing instantly adds a dramatic flair while uplifting an otherwise simple outfit. The style creates an illusion of a cinched-up waist that effortlessly compliments your natural curves. A tip to perfectly rock this trend is to pair the loose fit bottoms with a well-fitted or a crop top," according to experts at fashion label Vero Moda.
The experts also suggest picking from a colour palette that ranges from beige to faded denim that are perfect for the summers. Complete the look with a pair of wedges or pumps.
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Flawless in a Arpita Mehta Tiered Ruffle Saree; See Pics
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 To Go On Sale For 24-Hours on Mi.com on April 25, Sale Starts 12AM Tonight
- OnePlus 6 To Launch on May 21 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC: Report
- Venom Trailer: Check Out Tom Hardy In Upcoming Spider-Man Spin Off
- Aladdin Review: Disney's Broadway Musical Creates Desi Magic, Charms Audience