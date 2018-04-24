Here's Why the 'Paperbag Waist' Trend is Here to Stay

Paper bag waist is in vogue for trousers, dresses, skirts and shorts not only because they are comfortable and chic but also they give a stylish look, say experts.Ruyant Matthieu, Head of Design and Offering at Promod and Samantha Chilton, Head of Design KOOVS, share how to get the style right.* Paper bag waist straight fit trousers: Turn around your usual office look by wearing paper bag waist trousers with a crisp white shirt to get the on-trend office look for 2018.* Paper bag waist skirt: Wear bright paper bag waist skirt with floral bralette/spaghetti top and a bandana to create a breezy vibe. You can also team it up with a striped top and a pretty belt.* High paper bag waist shorts: A high paper bag waist short and simple white top with delicate necklace make an easy outfit for the movies with your friends. Keep it simple and go for paper bag waist shorts and a plain T-shirt accessorised with a statement necklace.* Cropped paper bag waist trousers: A new comfortable style, perfect for a hot summer day. Wear it with a bright tucked in shirt to complete your day look for the summers. Or head for a cropped paper bag pant for your casual Fridays.* Linen dress with paper bag waist: For your next date night, wear high heels and a statement necklace to your make paper bag waist dress stand out in the crowd.* Paper bag waist pants: Pair these with a crop top for hot summer nights/days, team it up with heels to make it dressy, while flat sandals keep it more casual."The paper bag waist apparel style is extremely chic, comfortable and dominating fashion trends at the moment. The unique detailing instantly adds a dramatic flair while uplifting an otherwise simple outfit. The style creates an illusion of a cinched-up waist that effortlessly compliments your natural curves. A tip to perfectly rock this trend is to pair the loose fit bottoms with a well-fitted or a crop top," according to experts at fashion label Vero Moda.The experts also suggest picking from a colour palette that ranges from beige to faded denim that are perfect for the summers. Complete the look with a pair of wedges or pumps.