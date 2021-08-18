Here's Why Vitamin C is Absolutely Essential For Your Body

Vitamin C is essential for the growth and repair of tissues in all parts of the body. Since your body can’t produce it, your diet must contain it. It’s water-soluble and experts advise you to ensure Vitamin C in your body only from food items. It is found in many fruits and vegetables, including kiwi, broccoli, bell peppers, oranges, strawberries, kale, and spinach.

The daily recommended intake of vitamin C is 75 mg for women and 90 mg for men. Instead of consuming Vitamin C through natural sources, many people turn to supplements. While they may not be harmful, it’s recommended that your food should ensure the required amount of Vitamin C in your body.

Here are 7 benefits of having the required amount of vitamin c in your body.

1. Help reduce the risk of chronic disease

Vitamin C is loaded with strong antioxidants that can boost your blood antioxidant levels. This may help prevent the risk of chronic diseases.

2. Maintain high blood pressure

Vitamin C has proven to lower blood pressure in healthy adults as well as those with high blood pressure.

3. Lowers the risk of heart disease

Vitamin C helps the heart in many ways. It’s been understood to protect against heart disease. Besides heart diseases and high blood pressure, it also prevents high blood levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol and triglycerides.

4. Lowers the risk of gout attacks

Eating Vitamin-C-rich foods and consuming supplements regularly have proven to lower the risk of gout and reduce blood uric acid levels.

5. Helps prevent iron deficiency

Vitamin C rich diet helps improve the absorption of iron in your body. It also prevents the risk of iron deficiency.

6. Boosts immunity

Vitamin C boosts immunity by helping white blood cells function more effectively. It also strengthens your skin’s defence system and helps wounds heal faster.

Takeaway

Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin that must be consumed daily from the diet or supplements. All-inclusive, Vitamin C are a great and simple way to keep you fit and fine.

