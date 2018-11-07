English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here’s Why We are Obsessed With Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jaw-dropping Diwali Look
You can not miss out on Kareena Kapoor Khan's off-centre Diwali style which is a clear smoke show.
Kareena Kapoor Image: @mohitrai/Instagram
Here she goes again! Kareena Kapoor Khan has yet again proved that she is the ultimate style goddess of Bollywood. Amidst the shimmering and dazzling outfits of other celebs, Kareena Kapoor decided to adorn a simple polka dot black and white Chanderi Saree with a golden border by House of Masaba. She then gave her styling a traditional touch with a black bindi which stood out.
It’s amazing to see how comfortable Kareena looks in her outfit and still aces the style quotient.
Pretty much like every other time, Kareena outdid herself. Recently, she was seen dressed in Simar Duggal's teal and gold gota patti and khadi print sharara outfit at a party. Then she was also at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali party where she channeled her inner begum in a black lehenga with heavy silver embroidery with dangling earrings by Anamika Khanna.
So, trust us and try out Kareena's look this this Diwali.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
