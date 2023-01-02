Here's Why You Feel Sleepy All The Times in Winters

With the change in season comes necessary lifestyle changes. Winter’s long nights and short cold days can affect your mood and energy levels. The low temperatures during the winter season make us want to curl up in our cosy beds and have longer duration of naps. Have you ever thought about why you tend to sleep more in winter as compared to summer?

During winter, people tend to feel sleepier in the daytime and feel less energetic. This happens because our sleeping habits change according to the seasons, resulting in temperature changes and duration of sleep. So, it is important to understand how this time of year can affect your sleeping patterns.

Our body produces melatonin (the sleep hormone) naturally. Time changes in sunrise and sunset can affect melatonin levels. In winter, it may not be sunny all day and therefore melatonin suppression does not occur as it happens during summer. As a result, our body doesn’t have a clear distinction between daytime and night-time, leading to more desire for sleep.

Why do you feel so sleepy and tired during the winter?

Lack of exercise, change in eating habits, following a sedentary lifestyle, lack of sunlight, weak immune system and illnesses like cold and flu are some of the reasons that can affect your sleep and make you feel tired all the time during this season.

There are a number of things that you can do to make sure you enjoy all the great things in winter without having any negative impact on your health. To keep your sleep cycle in check, follow these tips-

Try to get sunlight exposure during the daytime.

Doing regular physical exercise for 15-30 minutes may help in getting good sleep at night.

Avoid sleeping in the daytime, and engage yourself in other day-to-day activities.

Maintain the room temperature, the bedroom should not be too warm or too cold.

You can use humidifiers to avoid dry winter air inside your rooms.

Avoid overeating, especially during dinner time in winter.

It is important to remain active in winter as it warms our body and helps us be immune to a viral infection that becomes very common during this season.

