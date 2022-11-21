Here's Why You Must Talk to Your Kids About STIs, HPV and Sexual Intimacy

Talking about sexually transmitted infections and intimacy can be a difficult conversation between parents and children but it cannot be ignored. In today’s time, it becomes utterly important for parents to be the person who their child can turn when encountering a crisis. For those unaware, Human Papillomavirus Virus (HPV), the most common sexually transmitted infection can sometimes lead to cervical cancer, and a report by Hindustan Times claims that India is reporting leading numbers of this type of cancer every year globally.

According to Mayo Clinic, many people suffering from HPV do not develop any symptoms but it can still infect others through sexual contact. It results in the formation of warts on the genitals or surrounding skin, while there isn’t a cure for HPV, the symptoms tend to subside on their own in the majority of cases but for some, it progresses to become cancerous. In a recent conversation with HT Lifestyle, MBBS, MD Psychiatry at Allo Heath, Dr. Ooha Susmita, spoke about the alarming spread of HPV and how it can be easily prevented through vaccination.

According to the expert, the vaccination should be provided before the age of 9-14 years in 2 doses which should be taken six months apart. In cases, when the vaccination is provided after 15 years of age, it should be taken in three doses. The doctor specified the earlier the vaccination, the better the prevention rate.

She said, “The best time to give this vaccine is before the debut of sexual activity as it can only prevent infection, not treat it. The Indian advisory is for 2 doses 6 months apart starting at the age of 9-14 years. If given later, then 3 doses at 0, 1, 6 months for Cervarix and 0, 2, 6 months for Gardasil are recommended. The preventive efficacy of this vaccine is 83-98% and it decreases with exposure to this sexually transmitted virus. Therefore, I’ll reiterate - the earlier the vaccination, the better the prevention.”

The expert further highlighted in the modern era, it is pertinent to provide children with exposure to the concept of intimacy way earlier than the child enters the adult age. She advised parents to be more open to their children and discuss the stuff they watch on TV about romance and sex. “Empower them to set boundaries and let them know that they can come to you for help, regardless of the situation, judgment-free. Us doctors can be your allies in this process. So, talk to us too,” she continued.

Another expert, Dr Vinieta Diwakar, who works as a consultant of obstetrics and gynaecology at the Manipal Hospital, told the portal about the alarming death rate of women due to carcinoma cancer. “Carcinoma cervix is the leading cause of death in women with one death recorded every 8 seconds,” she explained.

According to her, it can be easily prevented by regular surveillance and simple tests. In addition to this, the doctor highlighted it is HPV that is scientifically proven to be the root cause of cervix cancer. She emphasized people to get vaccinated against HPV before advising regular checkups to detect and diagnose the disease as it has a 100% recovery rate if found earlier.

