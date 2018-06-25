Here's Why You Need to Include Almonds and Walnuts in Your Daily Diet

Indulge in healthy yet nutritious delights with the goodness of almonds and walnuts, suggest experts.Celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani suggests almond recipes:Serves 3Almonds - 60gSalt - to tasteOlive oil- 5mlMakhnee Gravy Masala (dry) 1 and a half tspToss the almonds with the spices and olive oil, sea salt and toasted in a pan or 7 minutes in a moderate oven.Almonds - 60gSea Salt- 1tspOlive oil- 5mlCoriander seeds - 1tbspDry red chilies- 2Toor (arhar) dal- 1 tbspBengal gram(channa dal) - 1tbspBlack peppercorns - 1 tbspCumin seeds (jeera) - 1 tbspToast the almonds with sea salt and olive oil. Set aside.In the same pan, dry roast the red chilli, channa dal and toor dal on a medium flame until the dals are golden in colour.Transfer to a plate to cool.Roast the coriander seeds and pepper until fragrant. Add the jeera at the end, and roast it till it starts popping. Let all the ingredients cool completely.Powder them to a fine powder in a mixer and it to the almonds and then store in an airtight container.-*-Celebrity Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, on behalf of California Walnuts, has curated walnut recipes:Flesh from half a mango (reserving a few slices to garnish)1 small piece of fresh turmericHalf a banana200 ml coconut milkSqueeze of lime juice (plus a little zest to garnish)8 walnut halvesA handful of raspberries and blueberries1 passion fruit1 tbsp of coconut flakesPlace the mango, turmeric, banana and coconut milk into a blender and blitz until smooth. Add lime juice to taste and blend again until combined.Pour the smoothie into a bowl and garnish with the reserved mango, berries, walnuts, passion fruit, lime zest and coconut flakes.* Walnut Mango Bowl300 g of the flesh of a mango800 g of natural, sugar-free yogurt40 ml of milk4 ice cubes1/4 teaspoon of cardamom60 g walnutsGrind the mango together with half of walnuts, the yogurt, the milk, the ice cubes and the ground cardamom.If the mixture is too thick, can add water or milk until the desired consistency is achieved.Pour the mango lassi into four bowls and decorate with the rest of the California walnuts, some of them grated, grated cocoa, sheets of mango and ground cardamom.