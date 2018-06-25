English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Here's Why You Need to Include Almonds and Walnuts in Your Daily Diet
Nuts can be a handy snack to stash in your purse!
(Photo courtesy: Representative Image/ AFP Relaxnews/ Aleksandar Zoric/ Istock.com)
Indulge in healthy yet nutritious delights with the goodness of almonds and walnuts, suggest experts.
Celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani suggests almond recipes:
* Makhnee Masala Almonds:
Serves 3
Ingredients:
Almonds - 60g
Salt - to taste
Olive oil- 5ml
Makhnee Gravy Masala (dry) 1 and a half tsp
Method: Toss the almonds with the spices and olive oil, sea salt and toasted in a pan or 7 minutes in a moderate oven.
* Rasam Spiked Almonds
Ingredients
Almonds - 60g
Sea Salt- 1tsp
Olive oil- 5ml
Coriander seeds - 1tbsp
Dry red chilies- 2
Toor (arhar) dal- 1 tbsp
Bengal gram(channa dal) - 1tbsp
Black peppercorns - 1 tbsp
Cumin seeds (jeera) - 1 tbsp
Method:
Toast the almonds with sea salt and olive oil. Set aside.
In the same pan, dry roast the red chilli, channa dal and toor dal on a medium flame until the dals are golden in colour.
Transfer to a plate to cool.
Roast the coriander seeds and pepper until fragrant. Add the jeera at the end, and roast it till it starts popping. Let all the ingredients cool completely.
Powder them to a fine powder in a mixer and it to the almonds and then store in an airtight container.
-*-
Celebrity Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, on behalf of California Walnuts, has curated walnut recipes:
* Tropical mango, walnut and turmeric smoothie bowl
Ingredients
Flesh from half a mango (reserving a few slices to garnish)
1 small piece of fresh turmeric
Half a banana
200 ml coconut milk
Squeeze of lime juice (plus a little zest to garnish)
8 walnut halves
A handful of raspberries and blueberries
1 passion fruit
1 tbsp of coconut flakes
Preparation
Place the mango, turmeric, banana and coconut milk into a blender and blitz until smooth. Add lime juice to taste and blend again until combined.
Pour the smoothie into a bowl and garnish with the reserved mango, berries, walnuts, passion fruit, lime zest and coconut flakes.
* Walnut Mango Bowl
Ingredients
300 g of the flesh of a mango
800 g of natural, sugar-free yogurt
40 ml of milk
4 ice cubes
1/4 teaspoon of cardamom
60 g walnuts
Preparation
Grind the mango together with half of walnuts, the yogurt, the milk, the ice cubes and the ground cardamom.
If the mixture is too thick, can add water or milk until the desired consistency is achieved.
Pour the mango lassi into four bowls and decorate with the rest of the California walnuts, some of them grated, grated cocoa, sheets of mango and ground cardamom.
