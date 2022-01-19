Here's Why You Should Eat Soaked Almonds

Rich in many nutrients, fiber and healthy fats, almonds are an excellent source of vitamin E. A popular snack in itself, these nuts are enjoyed raw or roasted. Many people prefer soaking almonds before eating to enjoy their health benefits. These almonds, when soaked, may facilitate better digestibility and absorption of certain nutrients. Ayurvedic practitioner Geeta Vara explained that almonds can be difficult to digest for the body, and soaking them before consumption enhances the taste and texture.

Through an Instagram post, Geeta recalled how while growing up on the way to school, elders would give her badam (almond) to eat saying, “they are good for your brain.” She shared how she enjoys almonds for their crunchy texture and soaked ones are equally a treat.

The skin of the almond contains anti-nutrients - tannins and phytic acid, Geeta revealed. This can aggravate pitta in the blood and inhibit nutrients absorption “so they are best eaten after being soaked overnight and by removing the skins.” She also explained that soaked almonds have a sweeter and buttery taste and softer texture and are much easier on digestion.

She advised 5-10 almonds every morning, soaked overnight and skins removed. One can add them to their breakfast porridge in the autumn and winter, just like Geeta does for herself. She also includes soaked almonds in nourishing smoothies during summer. Being super versatile, almonds can be added to almost any dish. Almonds are, infact, a seed and are one of the most nutritious nuts of all.

The high levels of monounsaturated fats, present in almonds are known to reduce LDL cholesterol (the ‘bad’ cholesterol). A protein, antioxidant, omega-3, omega-6, magnesium, calcium, iron, potassium and zinc source, these nuts help stabilize blood sugar and lower blood pressure. It is widely considered a tonic to the brain and nerves, and is also helpful in enhancing the power of memory. They also improve strength and muscle weakness, sexual vitality.

