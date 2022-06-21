Here’s Why You Should Follow Breakup Funeral Rituals

A broken relationship could be emotionally overwhelming and grief is an integral part of it for many. The loss of the person you loved or moving away from the comfort of the relationship could lead to an emotional turmoil. After a breakup, in most of the cases, the individual drifts away from everyone and faces issues like anxiety and stress.

At times, for many going through a break up it could be equally painful as dealing with someone’s death. However, many don’t pay enough attention to the emotional and mental trauma post breakup and that’s why you need breakup funeral rituals to move on in life. There could be a lot of people among us who are still under the shadow of hopelessness after a breakup and the funeral rituals can help them to restore normalcy in their lives.

When a person departs for the heavenly abode, society or relatives gather to complete the rituals, likewise the breakup funeral. Performing the breakup rituals helps to overcome anxiety, stress and the negative effects of a broken relationship.

What should be done?

The most important thing is to understand that when you face a breakup in a relationship it takes time to accept the fact and to reconcile with yourself. It is a process and time is the best healer. You can give yourself a deadline to overcome the emotional turmoil you face after the breakup. Allowing a few days to yourself will help you to cope mentally with the situation.

Get busy with daily chores like you usually follow your routine and this will work to your advantage. Indulging in your hobbies and spending more time with friends can be other ways for positive results.

Doing exercise helps you a lot because the oxygen levels in the body increase and make you feel better. Moreover, reading books, throwing parties, engaging more with friends and thinking more on career fronts can be other essential steps you can take to keep yourself away from the post breakup emotions.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV JAC Board Exam Results Kerala Plus Two (+2) Results here.