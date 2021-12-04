Here's Why You Should Include Collagen in Your Daily Skincare Routine

Modern-day women are not limited to home anymore and skincare has now become more than just a routine in everyday life. However, a range of products lead to confusion in finding the perfect balance for the skin. It becomes necessary to look for the ingredients and methods that leverage the natural skin elements as well as lifestyle. The hectic lifestyle, pollution and stress affect our skin and make it dry and lose its plumpness. And all these factors lead to skin ageing before time.

From including a healthy diet and yoga to skin treatments, we do every possible thing to get hydrated skin that looks plump and bouncy not just in the morning but throughout the day. The most important element is collagen that can make your skin look plump, bouncy and younger. Here are 5 reasons, why you should include Collagen Peptide in your skincare routine.

Preserves the Morning Skin

Morning plumpness and bounciness of our skin are lost due to stress, pollution, UV rays and other factors. Hence, collagen acts as the perfect food for our skin to make that locks our morning plump and bouncy skin.

Acts Anti-Ageing Element

Exposure to external factors like pollution, dust and much more cause ageing of the skin considerably. Studies suggest that natural collagen decreases by 1% every year, hence, one should ideally start taking care of their skin from the age of 20. Taking collagen’s help to revive the natural collagen and acts as an anti-ageing element.

Unique Technology – Driven Products

Collagen products help in stimulating the production of natural collagen in our skin and body. It also helps in better skin penetration using Bio-available Technology. So while choosing a skincare product, one must look for the one that offers the right mix of Collagen Peptide (Pal-KTTKS). They help the skin look firmer and stay hydrated. It also helps with surface cell regeneration along with Glycerin that helps the skin attract and retain moisture.

Gives a More Plump and Bouncy Skin

Collagen is actually a set of skin building blocks that replace and restore dead skin cells. Hence, it is a must-have ingredient in one’s skincare product. It not only preserves the morning skin and work as an anti-ageing element but also gives a naturally plump, bouncy and healthy skin.

Protect Against Harmful Stressors

Internal, as well as external stressors, affect hour skin increasing levels of stress hormone. Collagen helps to repair skin over time by restoring dead skin cells and protecting against these harmful stressors through natural collagen production as well.

