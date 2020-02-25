Here's Why You Should Opt For Walnuts in Your Daily Diet
Research suggests, walnuts as part of a healthy diet may play a role in helping to maintain and improve physical and cognitive health as people age.
Image for representation.
Walnuts come packed with a plethora of health benefits and also make it to the superfoods list.
Including them in your daily diet may help ward off cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes and chronic inflammation. Moreover, research suggests, walnuts as part of a healthy diet may play a role in helping to maintain and improve physical and cognitive health as people age.
An initiative by California Walnuts, Power of 3, urges people to include at least three handfuls of these nutty delights in their weekly diet. Here are the top three reasons to include walnuts in your diet:
Good fats
Walnuts are predominantly made up of good, unsaturated fats including the essential omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid. Of the 18g of total fat in 28g of walnuts, 13g are polyunsaturated and 2.5g are monounsaturated, making them an ideal choice for a good-fat-food. According to FSSAI's Eat Right Guidelines, one must replace saturated and trans fat with monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats naturally found in nuts, fish, and vegetable oils.
Plant-powered protein
Consuming a variety of foods, including differently coloured seasonal vegetables and fruits, is essential to maintain a balanced diet. Protein can be found in plant foods such as nuts, seeds, legumes, pulses and soy-based foods. Plant proteins can be mixed and matched with other sources including seafood, lean meats and poultry, eggs, and dairy to help provide the balanced nutrition you need. One-fourth cup walnuts are equal to 4g of satisfying plant-based protein.
Nutrients
Walnuts offer a spectrum of beneficial nutrients that fit a variety of eating plans from Mediterranean and vegetarian to lower carbohydrate diets. Beyond good fats and plant protein, they are a natural source of antioxidants, gluten-free, and lower in carbohydrates (4g total per 28g, including 2g of fiber).
They can enhance almost any healthy eating plan to support an active lifestyle and provide the staying power you need to go the extra mile.
