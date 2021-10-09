Here's Why You Should Pick Bakuchiol Over Retinol, Read On

Collagen is one of the proteins found in abundance in the human body. It is the main structural protein of skin and other connective tissues and is widely used in purified form for cosmetic surgical treatments. In simpler terms, collagen holds the body together. After a certain age, collagen production diminishes and makes the skin thinner and weaker. Fine lines, wrinkles, and dull skin begin to appear as skin ages.

Regular exposure to sun makes the skin age faster. Therefore, using sunscreen is highly recommended. With a plethora of cosmetic options available in the market, it is advised that you should be very careful in picking products. People are advised to incline towards products that promote cell regeneration, collagen production, and also boost the skin’s natural defense.

A couple of skincare ingredients have become quite popular recently, and Retinol is one of them. The serum plays a vital role in reversing premature ageing. When applied in a proper manner, Retinol has the power to prevent wrinkles and laughter lines. It also brightens dull skin, treats acne, and eventually fades dark spots.

So retinol expands and accelerates ‘cell recharging’ and takes you an inch closer to a more youthful-looking skin on a noticeable level. But like most of the products, it also carries some side effects, like redness, itching, dry skin, and others.

This is why, it is recommended that you switch to Bakuchiol — a plant-based Vitamin A alternative for retinol, which is comparatively safer and equally effective. Native to India, Bakuchiol is a herb that is commonly used in Ayurvedic medicines. It has anti-inflammatory & antibacterial properties which heals, calms, and soothes the skin. Touted as an effective replacement for Retinol, Bakuchiol triggers the genetic pathway in skin cells to create several collagen types that are useful for skin health.

Bakuchiol is derived from the leaves and seeds of the Babchi plant and is vegan. It has become quite popular in the skincare domain for all the justified reasons. The serum is a hydration treat for all skin types and is exceptionally known for blurring the fine lines and delivering unparalleled smoothness.

As Bakuchiol is safe for all skin types and does not cause any irritation to sensitive skin, it makes it better than Retinol.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.