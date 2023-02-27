Here’s You Can Elevate Your Wardrobe With These 90’s Staple Outfits

The looks and beauty trends from the 90s era that we once loved are now gaining popularity. Think about wide-leg pants, headbands and sheer dresses and you will be surprised to know that these are back in trend. All these iconic fashion looks are resurfacing again and making a statement. One look at your social media feed, and you will find your favourite influencers rocking the 90s fashion by upgrading it to their liking. If you are a fashion enthusiast and love the outfit inspiration of the bygone era, then here is a list of must-haves for your wardrobe.

Wide Leg pants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

You must have wide-legged pants or denim in your wardrobe as it is very comfortable and can be paired with crop tops, shirts, cardigans, and sweaters. Like Alia Bhatt, you can pair it with a blazer for a chic look. You can add statement earrings and a watch for a neat look.

Strappy heels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

We have the 90’s fashion to thank for making us fall in love with strappy heels. It has a minimalist feel and is easier to wear for a long duration. You can style this footwear with cocktail outfits, mini dresses, jeans, or even shorts. While a nude and a black are considered quintessential, in 2023, add a touch of sparkle or make the colours pop, as Nora Fatehi did.

Shimmer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

When the disco culture was a hit, glitter and sparkle ruled the fashion trend and the wardrobe. In fact, you can still wear the shimmery outfits to events and award functions, as it is in vogue now, again. Take a look at Kiara Advani’s stunning blue jumpsuit adorned with glittery elements that made heads turn.

Sheer dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kate Moss’s iconic sheer dress from 1993 is etched in our memory. But, it seems this fashion trend is here to stay. A sheer dress does not mean that it has to show a lot of skin. Just like Malaika Arora who absolutely slayed the fashion trend. She wore a dazzling black sheer gown with slits and the results are ravishing. You can wear these dresses to a cocktail or bachelorette party.

Headbands

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shagun Pannu (@shagun_pannu)

Thick hairbands were a big deal in the 90s and we are thankful that this trend made a comeback. You can wear a headband with jeans and tees, with shorts, mini dresses, kurtis and most definitely like Taapsee Pannu. While she chose a casual yet chic approach, you can opt for headbands with rhinestones for a party look. Choose floral and polka prints for a retro look.

