Here's Your Under Eye Skin Care Guide

The most delicate skin on our body is around our eyes. It has fewer oil glands and collagen than the rest of our face. Not surprisingly, it needs that extra care and attention to look youthful and radiant. Because of how thin our under-eye skin is, it is susceptible to showing the first signs of premature ageing. However, with proper care and the right products, you can keep your worries about it at bay. Here are 5 tips to care for your under-eye skin the right way:

Moisturize With Right Products

This part of our face has higher trans epidermal water loss, making it prone to dryness. Regular moisturizers can be too harsh. Consider opting for eye creams and serums, depending on your skin type and its need.

Gentle Touch Is A Must

Never forcefully drag your fingers across your under-eye while applying a product or removing it. The extra pressure can lead to finer lines. Use your pinky finger to dab anything you are applying and a cotton pad with makeup remover to gently glide across in outward motion to remove any product.

Get Those Sleep Hours

Getting enough hours of sleep might not directly contribute to reduced dark circles, especially if you have a habit of rubbing your eyes (put a stop to it now!) or you have inherited them in your genes. However, a healthy sleep cycle can lead to overall healthier skin. Less sleep leads to paler skin, making your dark circles more visible.

Massage

Massaging under and around your eyes can help with fluid retention which can be a leading cause of the puffiness you are witnessing. The gentle pressure can help drain excess fluids and improve blood circulation.

Healthy Diet

Add food rich in Antioxidants, Beta-carotene, Coenzyme Q10, nutritional powerhouses, and plenty of fluids to your diet. If you are a smoker, quit it immediately. Smoking can speed up the usual ageing process by impairing blood flow to your skin.

