Hey New Moms, It's Time To Say No To Skin And Hair Problems With These Easy Tips

Becoming a mother can change your life. This phase in a woman’s life also comes with its own distinct set of challenges and obstacles. The body also goes through a massive change after pregnancy. It is common for women to experience post-partum hair loss and hypersensitive skin. Along with hair issues, some women endure skin texture changes, acne, and dark circles during the postpartum period. Hence, it is very important to take care of your skin and hair. Here’s an ultimate guide for your skin and hair care routine during post-pregnancy.

Skincare tips:

Cleansing

As mundane as it sounds, cleansing is crucial to remove dirt, oil, and impurities that accumulate on your skin throughout the day. Use a gentle cleanser that will not strip the natural oils from your skin. Wash your face twice a day, once in the morning and again before going to bed.

Exfoliating

Exfoliating helps remove dead skin cells that clog your pores and lead to acne. Use a mild exfoliator once a week to avoid over-exfoliation, which can cause irritation and dryness.

Hydrating

Hydration is crucial to keep your skin supple and soft. Use a high-quality moisturiser that is appropriate for your skin type. Apply it twice a day, once in the morning and once before bedtime. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides that help lock in moisture.

Sun protection

Sun exposure can lead to premature ageing, hyperpigmentation, and skin cancer. Hence, apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 before stepping out in the sun and make sure to reapply every two hours.

Treatments

If you are dealing with specific skin concerns like acne, hyperpigmentation, or fine lines, you can incorporate treatments like serums or masks into your skincare routine. Look for ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, or retinol that target specific skin concerns.

Healthy lifestyle

A healthy lifestyle is crucial for healthy skin. Making changes in your diet and routine can go a long way in promoting healthy and radiant skin.

Hair care tips:

Keep your scalp clean

Keeping your hair clean is crucial to prevent scalp infections and maintaining healthy hair growth. Use a mild shampoo that does not contain harsh chemicals that can strip your hair of its natural oils.

Condition your hair

Conditioning your hair is crucial to keep it soft, supple, and manageable. Use a good quality conditioner that suits your hair type. After shampooing, apply it and let it sit for a while before washing.

Massage your scalp

Scalp massage helps improve blood circulation, leading to better hair growth. Use a good hair oil and massage your scalp gently for a few minutes before washing your hair.

Avoid heat styling

Heat styling can cause hair damage and breakage. Avoid using hot tools like straighteners, curlers, and blow dryers, especially if your hair is already dry and brittle.

Protect your hair from the sun

Sun exposure can cause hair damage and colour fading. Hence, wear a hat or use a UV protection spray when you are out in the sun.

