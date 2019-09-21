Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Books
2-min read

HG Wells 153rd Birth Anniversary: 7 Books by the Author One Must Read

On HG Wells 153 birth anniversary, here's looking at a few works by the acclaimed author.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 21, 2019, 10:20 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
HG Wells 153rd Birth Anniversary: 7 Books by the Author One Must Read
Image of HG Wells, courtesy of @literarnabasta/Instagram
Loading...

The 'father of science fiction' along with Jules Verne and Hugo Gernsback, Herbert George Wells or HG Wells was born on September 21, 1866. Best remembered for his science fiction novels he was one of the most prominent forward-looking and prophetic social critics, he wrote a number of utopian works and foresaw the advent of aircraft, tanks, space travel, nuclear weapons, satellite television and something akin to a World Wide Web. The works of Wells include scientific romances, realistic pieces as well as short stories and novellas.

On the author's 153 birth anniversary, here's looking at his novels one must read.

The Time Machine (1895): Written as a frame narrative, the novel made popular the concept of time travel by using a device to travel purposely and selectively forward or backward through time. It was Wells who coined the term 'time machine'.

The Invisible Man (1897): A story about Griffin, a scientist who devoted himself to research into optics and invented a way to change a body's refractive index to that of air so that it neither absorbs nor reflects light and thus becomes invisible, the book became a horror fiction classic over the years.

The First Men in the Moon (1901): The novel tells the story of a journey to the Moon undertaken by the two protagonists. The two discover that the Moon is inhabited by a sophisticated extraterrestrial civilization of insect-like creatures called "Selenites".

Anticipations (1901): A non-fiction, the work saw Wells telling readers they were living through a reorganization of human society that would alter every dimension of life, based on the 'mechanical revolution' of the time.

The Food of the Gods and How It Came to Earth (1904): The science fiction work is about a group of scientists who invent a food that accelerates the growth of children and turns them into giants when they become adults. The book is divided into three sections and has been adapted into movies multiple times.

A Modern Utopia (1905): The novel sees two travelers falling into a space-warp, who suddenly find themselves upon a Utopian Earth controlled by a single World Government. The novel is best known for forwarding the notion that a voluntary order of nobility known as the Samurai could effectively rule the world to solve the problem of combining progression with political stability.

The Sleeper Awakes (1910): The dystopian science fiction novel is about a man who sleeps 203 years, waking up in a completely transformed London in which he has become the richest man in the world. The short story "A Story of the Days To Come" (1897) is a forerunner of the novel, being a tale set within the same future society.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram