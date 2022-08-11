Hidden Benefits of Coffee on Skin

The most common usage of coffee is as a beverage, but it is also gaining recognition as a complementary skincare treatment. Antioxidants included in coffee can aid in the battle against free radicals, which are responsible for harming healthy skin cells. Here are some ways to incorporate coffee into your skincare routine, from dark circles to acne:

Dark circles: Coffee’s caffeine content aids in the dilation of blood vessels that cause dark circles. Additionally, coffee contains natural bleaching agents that assist to reduce under-eye discoloration. One tablespoon of coffee powder, a teaspoon of honey, and a few drops of vitamin E oil are all that are required. Apply this mixture under your eyes with caution, and after 15 minutes, wash it off.

Treatment for acne: Because coffee is high in CGAs, which have anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial effects, frequent coffee consumption can aid in the fight against bacteria-driven acne. Combine 2 teaspoons of brown sugar and 3 tablespoons of coffee grounds. To create a thick scrub, thoroughly combine the coffee mixture with 3 tablespoons of coconut oil. Apply this scrub liberally to your face, avoiding delicate areas like your eyes. After ten minutes, rinse it with fresh water.

Benefits for anti-aging: Direct application of a coffee mask to the skin may help to lessen the appearance of fine lines, redness, and sun spots. To prepare a face mask, combine coffee and cocoa powder in a basin and gradually stir in milk. Apply the mixture on your face after incorporating two drops of each honey and lemon juice. After 20 minutes, rinse it off with fresh water. This mixture keeps for three days in the refrigerator.

Cellulite reduction: By dilating blood vessels under the skin and enhancing general blood flow, the caffeine in coffee aids in cellulite reduction.

Radiant skin: 3 tablespoons of aloe vera gel and 1/4 cup of coffee grinds should be combined in a bowl for glowing skin. Apply the scrub to your face or body and give it a 10-minute gentle massage. With clean water, rinse it. Aloe vera gel is incredibly calming and supports skin hydration. A thorough massage using this scrub wakes up the cells and imparts a radiant, healthy glow to the skin.

