Hidden Gems In Odisha: Explore India's Best-Kept Secret

Odisha, titled India’s Best Kept Secret, is a heritage and culturally-rich state in East India. The state has a long list of destinations, including beaches, temples, biosphere reserves, museums and tourist hotspots. The major tourist spot in this coastal state is the majestic Jagannath Temple in Puri. From the marvellous architectural wonders of forts and temples to the natural beauty of the beaches and serene lakes, Odisha promises a great travel experience. However, some places here are still unexplored. And today, we will take a look at such hidden gems of Odisha.

Puri

For a relaxing vacation, Puri, which is a Pilgrim, is an ideal destination for travel. Besides the dazzling beaches, Puri is also famous for the Jagannath Temple. From beaches to exploring temples, Puri has everything you ask for on a vacation.

Simlipal National Park

For adventure enthusiasts, Simlipal National Park is a dream destination. It’s the 7th largest national park in India and has been part of the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserve since 2009. The forest includes over 40 species of mammals, 30 species of reptiles, and around 240 species of birds. It is the home of Asian elephants, Bengal Tigers, Chausingha, and Gaur.

Raghurajpur Art Village

Raghurajpur Art Village is a beautiful art & craft heritage village that preserves local handicrafts such as Pattachitra with its mythological themes and palm leaf etching paintings. Here, you’ll find original artworks that you can also pick for your home decor.

Koraput district

Koraput district is considered one of Odisha’s most fascinating yet offbeat destinations. It’s naturally blessed with great weather, beautiful culture, tradition, and scenic beauty. The place is home to the mighty Deomali range, the highest Mountain range in the state. A lush forest, a dream destination for adventure lovers, surrounds it.

