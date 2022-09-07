High Blood Pressure: Read About Warning Signs, Diabetic Treatments, And More

Constant fluctuating or uncontrolled blood sugar levels over a period of time could lead to potentially dangerous health concerns. They may include weight loss, exhaustion, slow healing of wounds, and several more. Research suggests that adults who have higher blood sugar levels than normal–110 mg/dL to – 125 mg/dL–have a difficult time managing sugar levels in their blood on a regular basis. They are also known as pre-diabetic people, according to a study titled Prediabetes, published in pubmed.gov.

People who are pre-diabetic or have blood sugar levels higher than 70 mg/dL -99 mg/dL have episodes of fluctuating blood pressure, exhaustion after doing simple tasks, rapid mood changes, blurry vision, and frequent aches or pains are all signifiers of elevated blood pressure. If you can’t seem to get through a few hours without feeling tired, you should get your blood sugar levels checked.

The study also warned that high blood pressure could later lead to the development of type 2 diabetes. It is also a risk factor for several forms of heart disease and in severe cases, even strokes. Prediabetic patients should ideally get themselves checked for the progression of diabetes every two years. Regular physical activity and a healthy diet fortified with fresh fruits and vegetables are also highly recommended for uncontrolled blood sugar levels.

The study recommended a low-carbohydrate diet can help control insulin resistance, blood glucose levels, and weight issues. Think swapping out refined carbohydrates with millets, red rice, and various pulses. Consume low-sodium foods and cut out unnecessary sugar and fat from your diet–including packaged fruit juices and junk food.

