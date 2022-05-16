High Cholesterol: What is It And Some Warning Signs

Cholesterol is a fatlike substance produced by the liver. It helps in the formation of cell membranes, hormones, and Vitamin D. As cholesterol is insoluble in water, it cannot travel on its own in the body. Lipoproteins help in transportation of cholesterol through the bloodstream, and they are of two major kinds – LDL and HDL.

LDL (Low-density Lipoproteins) or bad cholesterol can lead to health issues like heart attack as LDL builds up in arteries and block them. HDL (high-density Lipoproteins) is called good cholesterol and they help return excess LDL to the liver to remove it out of the body.

What is High Cholesterol?

When LDL in your blood increases due to the consumption of high fat foods, the condition is known as high cholesterol. Also called hypercholesterolemia or hyperlipidemia, high cholesterol is categorised by the abnormally high level of LDL or abnormally low level of HDL which cause fatty deposits in your arteries. This causes the arteries to block, and the blood flow is abrupted causing fatal problems in your heart and brain.

According to Healthline, a blood test is the only way to know if you suffer from high cholesterol. While the symptoms don’t show early on, some of the indications that you need to look out for are:

High Blood Pressure

When the arteries are blocked to the high LDL levels, it is difficult for the blood to pass, and this can increase your blood pressure. Visit a doctor if you have recently observed high blood pressure. Overweight

Eating fatty food can lead to an increase in weight and when the LDL levels are too high, abnormal weight gain can be seen in individuals. Cold Feet And Cramps In The Leg At Night

High cholesterol can cause your feet or legs to feel cold around the year irrespective of the season. This accompanied by intense leg cramps during nights are indicators of high cholesterol and you must get your blood test done if you experience these.

