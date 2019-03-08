English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
High Testosterone Levels Can Raise Heart Failure Risk in Men
The study aimed to determine whether endogenous testosterone has a causal role in blood clots (thromboembolism), heart failure and heart attack (myocardial infarction).
Image for representation (Photo courtesy: AFP)
Loading...
Men with genetic predisposition to high testosterone levels could be at increased risk of developing blood clots and heart failure, a study has found.
The study, led by City University of New York researchers, aimed to determine whether endogenous testosterone has a causal role in blood clots (thromboembolism), heart failure and heart attack (myocardial infarction).
They found endogenous testosterone was positively associated with thromboembolism, heart failure, and myocardial infarction in men.
The findings, published by The BMJ, can also have implications for men who take testosterone supplements to boost energy levels and sex drive, said Mary Schooling, Professor at the varsity.
Endogenous testosterone can be controlled with existing treatments and could be a modifiable risk factor for thromboembolism and heart failure, she noted.
"We need to be thinking of new directions for reducing heart disease and this is one way of doing it," Schooling was quoted as saying to The Guardian.
She pointed out that statins, which are used to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke, have been found to lower testosterone levels.
"To protect men we should be looking at treatments and lifestyles which are more on the side of keeping testosterone lower rather than higher," she said.
For the study, researchers included almost four lakh men and women aged 40 to 75 years. The associations were found less obvious in women.
The study, led by City University of New York researchers, aimed to determine whether endogenous testosterone has a causal role in blood clots (thromboembolism), heart failure and heart attack (myocardial infarction).
They found endogenous testosterone was positively associated with thromboembolism, heart failure, and myocardial infarction in men.
The findings, published by The BMJ, can also have implications for men who take testosterone supplements to boost energy levels and sex drive, said Mary Schooling, Professor at the varsity.
Endogenous testosterone can be controlled with existing treatments and could be a modifiable risk factor for thromboembolism and heart failure, she noted.
"We need to be thinking of new directions for reducing heart disease and this is one way of doing it," Schooling was quoted as saying to The Guardian.
She pointed out that statins, which are used to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke, have been found to lower testosterone levels.
"To protect men we should be looking at treatments and lifestyles which are more on the side of keeping testosterone lower rather than higher," she said.
For the study, researchers included almost four lakh men and women aged 40 to 75 years. The associations were found less obvious in women.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- International Women’s Day: Behind Every Vamp is a Very Strong Woman, Says Ashwini Kalsekar
- Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Leopard Catsuit, Fashionistas Point Similarities with Naomi Campbell
- Amitabh Bachchan Says He Made a Huge Mistake by Posting Photo in Swimwear on Twitter
- Blind Mechanic Drives Mercedes-AMG GT R at 200 Kmph, Gift from Son - Watch Video
- Supreme Court Orders Mediation in Mandir Dispute, Panel of 3 Mediators Appointed
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results