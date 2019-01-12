English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Higher Calcium Levels May Predict Heart Disease
Risk factors such as high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes also develop at a younger age than other racial and ethnic groups.
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Tharakorn/ Istock.com)
Loading...
Specks of calcium in the heart's artery walls could signal early risk of cardiovascular disease, particularly in men from South Asian countries, including India, and may help develop treatment methods, researchers say.
According to the team from the University of California-San Francisco (UCSF), people from South Asia are known to have a high chance of developing cardiovascular disease and represent more than 60 per cent of cardiovascular disease patients worldwide.
They also develop risk factors such as high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes at a younger age than other racial and ethnic groups. However, it remains unclear which clinical factors could help determine those at highest risk.
Further, South Asian men (8.8 per cent) were found to have a higher rate of calcification than their women (3.6 per cent) counterparts.
"The presence and change of coronary artery calcium may be useful for risk prediction in this ethnic population and may better guide the judicious use of statin and other preventive therapies," said lead author Alka Kanaya, Professor at UCSF.
For the study, appearing in the Journal of the American Heart Association (JAHA), the team focussed on nearly 700 patients with ethnic backgrounds from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan and found that South Asian men had the same high rates of change in calcification of their artery walls over a five-year period as white men -- the group with the highest rates of cardiovascular disease.
Coronary artery calcification (CAC) is the buildup of calcium in the arteries which can cause blood vessels to narrow and lead to the development of heart disease.
Early signs of CAC, in which calcium specks appear in artery walls, can be detected through a computed tomography (CT) scan.
The American Heart Association recently recommended CAC testing in individuals with intermediate heart disease risk to help determine whether they should be treated with cholesterol-lowering medications.
According to the team from the University of California-San Francisco (UCSF), people from South Asia are known to have a high chance of developing cardiovascular disease and represent more than 60 per cent of cardiovascular disease patients worldwide.
They also develop risk factors such as high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes at a younger age than other racial and ethnic groups. However, it remains unclear which clinical factors could help determine those at highest risk.
Further, South Asian men (8.8 per cent) were found to have a higher rate of calcification than their women (3.6 per cent) counterparts.
"The presence and change of coronary artery calcium may be useful for risk prediction in this ethnic population and may better guide the judicious use of statin and other preventive therapies," said lead author Alka Kanaya, Professor at UCSF.
For the study, appearing in the Journal of the American Heart Association (JAHA), the team focussed on nearly 700 patients with ethnic backgrounds from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan and found that South Asian men had the same high rates of change in calcification of their artery walls over a five-year period as white men -- the group with the highest rates of cardiovascular disease.
Coronary artery calcification (CAC) is the buildup of calcium in the arteries which can cause blood vessels to narrow and lead to the development of heart disease.
Early signs of CAC, in which calcium specks appear in artery walls, can be detected through a computed tomography (CT) scan.
The American Heart Association recently recommended CAC testing in individuals with intermediate heart disease risk to help determine whether they should be treated with cholesterol-lowering medications.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
-
Saturday 29 December , 2018
Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
Saturday 29 December , 2018 Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arshad Warsi: Jolly LLB 2 Would Have Made Rs 100 Crore Even with Me and Boman Irani
- 10 Times Ranveer Singh Proved That He Has No Fear Flaunting Colourful Outfits
- Ayushmann Khurrana Wants to Publish His Hindi Poems: What I Write, I Want to Share with People
- There Should Be No Road Tax on Electric Vehicles in India: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
- Vikrant Massey on Working with Female Directors: I Can Connect with Them on a Personal Level
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results