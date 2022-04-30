Highlight Your Curvaceous Body in a Saree With These Simple Tips

Who doesn’t love to wear a saree? Every girl, once in her lifetime, dreams of carrying a saree gracefully to enhance her beauty quotient. The six yards of beauty is said to bring out the diva in every lady who wants to walk with elegance and style. Be it any occasion, a saree usually tops the list of ethical attires as it is comfortable to wear, easy to handle and has a variety of options which doesn’t need much effort to carry. However, many women take a step back from wearing a saree as they feel it might make them look overweight and do not accentuate their curves. If you also think so, then we’ve got you covered. We are here with some useful tips which can bring out the best shape of your body and can make you look beautiful and curvaceous.

Game of fabric

The fabric of the saree plays an important role in deciding the fall of it on your body. If you want to look slim, then choose a fabric that hugs your figure perfectly. Next time you buy a saree, opt for lightweight fabrics such as Georgette, Chiffon, Satin, and Crepe.

Go for small prints

Just like in any dress, prints and embroidery can either make you look broad or fit. In case, you are confused about what type of saree you should purchase to give a sexy shape to your body, then try to pick ones with light embroidery and smaller prints.

Colour, Colour, Colour

The dark colours are said to be a safer option for everyone. They bring out the best shape of the body and hide the excess fat. Try to purchase dark colour sarees such as black, blue, purple or violet.

Drape it right

If you want to look flawless, then draping a saree well is one of the most important rules. In case, you’ll need to make extra pleats to fit in the length of the saree, then instead of building up extra pleats, fold the saree a bit in the beginning and then start draping it. This will not put clutter on your navel area and the saree will look clean as well.

Blouse is key

The blouse is a great supporting artist which can either uplift the look or bring it down. If your saree is heavy, then choose a subtle blouse to balance it out and vice versa. Also, make sure you avoid geometrical prints and horizontal lines as they make you look broader and shorter. Try to stick with a plain blouse with a unique neckline.

