Highway to Jab We Met; Bollywood Movies That Showcase the Beauty of Northern India

The diaspora of India is accentuated by its scenic beauty that begins from the snow-clad mountains in Kashmir and extends to the southernmost tip in Kanyakumari. Specifically talking about the northern part, be it chilly mountains, iconic forts or religious places, the beauty of India remains unmatchable. Sometimes, filmmakers tend to capture scenic locations to enhance cinematic effects and give fans an unforgettable experience through their stories. Here, we have curated a list of a few classic Hindi movies that showcase the beauty of northern India.

Jab We Met:

The happy-go-lucky character Geet who still rules the heart of Indian cine-goers, her journey begins with a stranger from Mumbai and goes on to encapsulate further to the fields of Shimla, the snow-clad mountains of Manali, and the chilly Rohtang Pass. The iconic song Yeh Ishq Haye is sure to make you fall in love with the beauty of northern India.

3 Idiots:

Who isn’t mesmerized by snow-clad mountains and beautiful lakes? This Aamir Khan starrer is known for its climax scene at the Pangong Lake in Ladakh. Not only it shows the scenic beauty of the cold desert but also captures the culture of Shimla.

Highway:

This Imtiaz Ali directorial starring Alia Bhatt aptly captures the beauty of northern India from Delhi to Kashmir. Be it Aru Valley in Kashmir or Spiti in Himachal Pradesh, this one-of-its-kind film showcases the different hues and diaspora of India.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani:

This coming-of-age romantic film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone was significantly shot in the Gulmarg and the Kashmir Valley. The setting of the film showcases several scenic locations in northern India including the Hidimba temple in Manali and Bangore Ki Haweli in Udaipur. In addition to this, the snow-clad mountains of Himachal accentuate the plot of the film that puts forth the idea of living life to the fullest.

Padmaavat:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies are known for their extravagant visual appeal and larger-than-life sets. Following the same, this platonic love story of Maharani Padmavati and Rajput king Maharawal Ratan Singh was majorly shot in Rajasthan.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Kedarnath:

Set against the backdrop of the harrowing 2013 Uttarakhand floods, the romantic-tragedy flick Kedarnath, was extensively shot in the scenic landscape of Uttarakhand. This beautiful location in the Gharwal region is one of the holiest pilgrim places in northern India. The snowy peaks and the evergreen alpine forest aptly encapsulate the tragic love story of Mukku and Mansoon, who struggle to break religious boundaries amidst the wrath of mother nature.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here