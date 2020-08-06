Take the pledge to vote

Hilary Duff Shows Off Toned Abs In New Bikini Picture; See Here

Hilary Duff has been taking proper care of her body during the quarantine and she is not afraid to flaunt it.

IANS

Updated:August 6, 2020, 12:08 PM IST
Singer-actress Hilary Duff has been taking proper care of her body during the quarantine.

In a recent Instagram post, Hilary posted a photograph in which she is seen flaunting her toned abs.

She also shared that she achieved a lean body eating "bread, chocolate, and wine".

"Linda Linda Linda, I've still been counting my macros with my man @theflexible.dieting.coach and it's truly helped me stay lean even while eating bread, chocolate, and wine! I also love my @novobodyofficial fam and grateful I have found what works for me. I know it's extra hard to keep up and find normalcy in quarantine but I truly hope you make at least 30 mins a day for yourself to stay connected ... do whatever feels good for you even if it's not food or fitness related," she wrote.

"Wow, so hot," a user reacted.

Another user wrote: "Body goals."

Before the lockdown, the actress began filming for Disney Plus' Lizzie McGuire revival, a role that gave her acting career a boost and made her a teen idol.

Hilary is best known for her songs "Wake up" and "Stranger".

