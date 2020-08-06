Hilary Duff Shows Off Toned Abs In New Bikini Picture; See Here
Hilary Duff has been taking proper care of her body during the quarantine and she is not afraid to flaunt it.
Credits- Instagram
Singer-actress Hilary Duff has been taking proper care of her body during the quarantine.
In a recent Instagram post, Hilary posted a photograph in which she is seen flaunting her toned abs.
She also shared that she achieved a lean body eating "bread, chocolate, and wine".
"Linda Linda Linda, I've still been counting my macros with my man @theflexible.dieting.coach and it's truly helped me stay lean even while eating bread, chocolate, and wine! I also love my @novobodyofficial fam and grateful I have found what works for me. I know it's extra hard to keep up and find normalcy in quarantine but I truly hope you make at least 30 mins a day for yourself to stay connected ... do whatever feels good for you even if it's not food or fitness related," she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Linda Linda Linda, I’ve still been counting my macros with my man @theflexible.dieting.coach and it’s truly helped me stay lean even while eating bread, chocolate, and wine! I also love my @novobodyofficial fam and grateful I have found what works for me. I know it’s extra hard to keep up and find normalcy in quarantine but I truly hope you make at least 30 mins a day for yourself to stay connected ♥️ do whatever feels good for you even if it’s not food or fitness related!
"Wow, so hot," a user reacted.
Another user wrote: "Body goals."
Before the lockdown, the actress began filming for Disney Plus' Lizzie McGuire revival, a role that gave her acting career a boost and made her a teen idol.
Hilary is best known for her songs "Wake up" and "Stranger".
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ED Summons Rhea Chakraborty To Appear In Sushant Singh Rajput Case on August 7
- Dell XPS 15 (9500) Review: At This Price, You Will Consider Gaming Laptops & The Apple MacBook Pro
- ICC Looking for a Bio-Security Manager for Women's 50-over World Cup in New Zealand
- NEET, JEE Mains 2020 Aspirants Want No Further Delay Ahead of Competitive Exams in September
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones, Laptops and Smart TVs