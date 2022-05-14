Hillary Duff is Proud of her Body as she Poses Nude for Magazine

Hollywood actress Hillary Duff is embracing her body in all its glory. The 34-year-old actress who rose to fame with series like Lizzie McGuire, and movies like A Cinderella Story, graced the cover of Women’s Health magazine. Duff posed nude for the cover of May/June issue of Women’s Health, and addresses unrealistic ideals over her body and feels “peaceful" now when she thinks about her looks.

The mother of three, who recently starred in How I Met Your Father, told the magazine that she has just gained a lot of respect for her body. “It’s taken me to all of the places I need to go. It’s helped me build a beautiful family. I feel like the older I get, the more confident I get in my own skin.” Duff added that her body has been many different shapes and sizes and she is just “fascinated” being a woman.

Sharing the cover on Instagram, Duff added to the caption, “So, this was scary. I knew doing this would terrify me and I was right.” The actress added that she had the “most lovely” all-women shoot and had the best time. Duff mentioned that during the photo shoot, she felt strong and beautiful and laughed a lot to get into some of the poses sans her high waisted mom jeans and oversized garments which she normally wears. The actress also expressed her gratitude to everyone who normalised the day for her.

Besides addressing body image issues, Duff also spoke on mental health and told the magazine, “I do feel lucky in the mental health department where I haven’t had huge hurdles to get over, but just like everyone else I have my issues, my insecurities, pain.” The actress said that going to therapy helps her and she consults her therapist at least twice a month.

