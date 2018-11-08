English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Himachal's Centuries-old Lavi Fair to Begin on November 11
Kinnauri shawls, handicrafts, carpets and dry fruits will be the major attractions at the fair.
Image: Lavi Fair 2018/Facebook
Himachal Pradesh's centuries-old Lavi fair, synonymous with trade in traditional items like woollens and dry fruits, will be held in Rampur town, about 130 kms from here, from November 11-14, organisers said on Thursday.
Governor Acharya Devvrat will inaugurate the four-day fair, while Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will preside over the concluding function.
"Traders from Shimla, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti districts will participate in the fair," an official told IANS.
Kinnauri shawls, handicrafts, carpets and dry fruits will be the major attractions at the fair.
The fair dates back to the 17th century when Raja Kehari Singh of Rampur Bushahr state signed a treaty to promote trade between Tibet and Bushahr.
Ahead of the fair, an exhibition of horses was organised. The main attraction was the sale and purchase of Chamurthi horses -- an endangered species known as the "Ship of the cold desert".
Being a surefooted animal, it is mainly used for transporting goods in the Himalayas.
State Veterinary Officer Suresh Kapoor told IANS that 362 Chamurthi horses came for sale. "This time the maximum price of a Chamurthi horse was Rs 50,500, a good price. The maximum participation of the horse lovers and buyers was from neighbouring Uttarakhand."
The Chamurthi horse traces its origin to the Tibetan region. In India, it is bred in the villages of Himachal Pradesh bordering China.
The Animal Husbandry Department is running a horse breeding farm at Lari in Lahaul-Spiti to preserve this breed of horses.
