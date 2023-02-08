Himalayan Queen to Palace On Wheels; 5 Scenic Rail Rides You Should Definitely Take

Each day comes with its own pushes and pulls but what remains constant is our routine. Living each day the same way can drain us. No wonder we seek change from the mundane to charge ourselves and keep us driven to live our best. What better than travelling could help us unplug? Setting out on new adventures to places absolutely unfamiliar is not just exciting but also refreshing. What’s even more interesting is the journey and that is more than true if you plan to take a train to your destination. The journey can promise you an experience of a lifetime. These five beautiful train journeys are more than just the destinations it takes on. Read on to know.

The Indian Maharaja Deccan Odyssey (Mumbai to Delhi)

This luxury on wheels takes you on a trip that lasts seven nights and eight days. The long journey begins from Delhi to Sawai Madhopur. The next stop is Ranthambore National Park, followed by Agra, Jaipur, Udaipur, Vadodara, Aurangabad, and Ellora Caves. It concludes in Mumbai. Deccan Odyssey prides itself on its luxurious amenities and gracious services. If you ever want to experience the royal life lived by the maharajas, this is the train for you.

Chilika Route (Bhubaneshwar to Brahmapur)

Prepare to get enticed by the beauty of the Eastern Ghats and the famous Chilika Lake. For those who wish to avoid having a long-haul journey, this 3-hour-long scenic train route is everything you need. Beginning Bhubaneshwar to Brahmapur will be a route to rejuvenate yourself. You will be surrounded by lush green mountains and the serene lake. Chilika Lake, a blackish water lagoon, is also the most significant wintering ground for migratory birds in the Indian sub-continent. Perhaps you will get a glimpse of that too.

Palace On Wheels (Delhi to Jaisalmer)

Another luxury train on the list, this has a great history along with its itinerary. The original luxury train of India was introduced in 1984. It used the saloons of former Maharajas Of India. It was soon replaced by Metre Gauge Train with sharing bathrooms. The latest version of the Palace On Wheels train offers 39 Deluxe Cabins and Two Super Deluxe Cabins for guests with Two Restro-Bar Lounges and a Spa saloon. The journey will begin from New Delhi, traveling to the Pink City of Jaipur, Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve, and Chittor Fort; Lake City of Udaipur; Oasis in desert Jaisalmer; Fort town of Jodhpur. Finally, you will get to witness the UNESCO World Heritage site of Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary and the Taj Mahal in Agra before returning to Delhi

Island Express (Kanyakumari to Trivandrum)

This short ride of just 2 hours will reenergize you as the picturesque location dashes past your train window. Island Express will take you on a journey of the most beautiful parts of Kanyakumari and Trivandrum. Not only will you be able to enjoy the glorious nature but will witness some elaborately decorated temples and beautiful churches, giving you a glimpse into South India’s rich culture.

Himalayan Queen (Kalka to Shimla)

You cannot possibly make Shimla your destination and not have the Toy Train ride on your itinerary. Immerse yourself in a pleasant view of the lush green valleys and the beautiful mountains, amongst the pine-covered forests. The best way to witness the beauty of Himachal Pradesh is to take the Himalayan Queen ride from Kalka to Shimla.

