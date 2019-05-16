Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Hina Khan Debuts at Cannes 2019, Here are 5 Designers She Pulled Off Before

Apart from flaunting the glamorous gown at the Cannes Film Festival, here are a few other designers Hina Khan has donned before.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 16, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
Hina Khan has made her red carpet debut at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival and how! The Kasautii Zindagii Kay Komolika aka Hina Khan sported a silver see-through floor-length gown with flowing sleeves and a plunging neckline, designed by Ziad Nakad. She accessorised her look with diamond studs from Azotiique by Varun Raheja while her hairstyle for Cannes 2019 was done by Sayali Vidya.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor who found fame in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Ki as well attended the screening of the sci-fi drama Bacurau on May 15 and posted a picture of her red carpet moment at the Cannes Film Festival with the caption, "The picture is just not "a" picture."

While this may have been a huge moment for both Hina Khan and India at the Cannes Film Festival, the actor is nothing short of a fashionista when it comes to pulling off designer clothes, as is proven by her many Instagram photos.

Sahil Kochhar
On Wednesday, Hina Khan was spotted at the French Riviera in a pink pastel shaded blouse paired with colour-coordinating pants and blazer designed by Sahil Kochhar with jewellery by Sapna Mehta.



Sonali Jain
Hina Khan turned showstopper for the designer at a fashion show in Mumbai. She was dressed in bespoke coral pink, heavily embroidered lehenga with multiple layers.



Arinder Bhullar
Hina Khan looked every bit a princess for a photoshoot wearing Arinder Bhullar couture. She wore a golden blouse and a red velvet gown with gold threadwork running through.



Supria Munjal
Hina Khan slew netizens in a purple-silver dazzling outfit by Supriya Munjal. She flaunted the dress with dramatic curls and bold lipstick and bling on her fingers.



Sunakshi Kansal
Hina Khan looked like a dream in a wine-coloured outfit that was paired with shoes from Minerali Store and jewellery from Nidhi Bhandari.



Notably, the 72nd Cannes Film Festival will also have Priyanka Chopra and Diana Penty making their red carpet debut. Cannes regulars such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will also attend the film festival.
