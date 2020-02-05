Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Hina Khan Defends Priyanka Chopra's Grammy 2020 Outfit, Says 'You Need Courage to Wear it'

In an interview, Hina Khan came out in support of Priyanka Chopra, who faced trolling on social media for her Grammy 2020 outfit. Read below to know what Hina thinks of PC's outfit at the Grammys.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2020, 8:31 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hina Khan Defends Priyanka Chopra's Grammy 2020 Outfit, Says 'You Need Courage to Wear it'
Hina Khan (L), Priyanka Chopra

The 62nd edition of the Grammy awards took place in the US on Sunday (January 27 in India). For the awards night, Priyanka wore a custom Ralph & Russo design, which featured a plunging neckline and also included diamond-adorned pieces, fringe sleeves and intricate embroidery. Priyanka had appeared at the Grammy Awards 2020 alongside husband Nick Jonas. She had also been seen sitting with her fellow J-Sisters Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas while Nick performed with his fellow brothers Kevin and Joe.

However, what caused quite a stir was Priyanka outfit's neckline that extended beyond her navel. While many admired the dress, there were others who considered the low cut dress too risque. Many even trolled her for wearing the dress at the awards show.

View this post on Instagram

Tassel fun. #grammys

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Earlier, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra had defended her daughter's choice of dress for the night saying, "She lives on her own terms as long as she's not harming anybody. It is her body, she can do what she wants and she is a beautiful one."

Addressing the trolling that Priyanka had faced for her Grammys dress, her mother Madhu had added, "They don't have joy in their life which is why they think they get attention by saying bad things. I don't give them attention."

Now, Hina Khan, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Hacked, has backed Priyanka for wearing the dress at Grammys. During an interview, Hina said, "Who are you to comment on somebody's clothes if they are comfortable? I have been telling people that I challenge you to wear that outfit for ten minutes. Its not easy to wear such an outfit. Its not an easy breezy, flowy, covered outfit that you can just pose and do stuff in. It is a tricky outfit. You got to have elegance, grace and courage to wear such an outfit."

Priyanka and Hina had earlier bonded at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 event where the two actresses had walked the red carpet on different occasions.

Meanwhile, Hina's Bollywood film Hacked, directed by Vikram Bhatt, hits screens on February 7.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram