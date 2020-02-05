Hina Khan Defends Priyanka Chopra's Grammy 2020 Outfit, Says 'You Need Courage to Wear it'

The 62nd edition of the Grammy awards took place in the US on Sunday (January 27 in India). For the awards night, Priyanka wore a custom Ralph & Russo design, which featured a plunging neckline and also included diamond-adorned pieces, fringe sleeves and intricate embroidery. Priyanka had appeared at the Grammy Awards 2020 alongside husband Nick Jonas. She had also been seen sitting with her fellow J-Sisters Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas while Nick performed with his fellow brothers Kevin and Joe.

However, what caused quite a stir was Priyanka outfit's neckline that extended beyond her navel. While many admired the dress, there were others who considered the low cut dress too risque. Many even trolled her for wearing the dress at the awards show.

Earlier, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra had defended her daughter's choice of dress for the night saying, "She lives on her own terms as long as she's not harming anybody. It is her body, she can do what she wants and she is a beautiful one."

Addressing the trolling that Priyanka had faced for her Grammys dress, her mother Madhu had added, "They don't have joy in their life which is why they think they get attention by saying bad things. I don't give them attention."

Now, Hina Khan, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Hacked, has backed Priyanka for wearing the dress at Grammys. During an interview, Hina said, "Who are you to comment on somebody's clothes if they are comfortable? I have been telling people that I challenge you to wear that outfit for ten minutes. Its not easy to wear such an outfit. Its not an easy breezy, flowy, covered outfit that you can just pose and do stuff in. It is a tricky outfit. You got to have elegance, grace and courage to wear such an outfit."

Priyanka and Hina had earlier bonded at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 event where the two actresses had walked the red carpet on different occasions.

Meanwhile, Hina's Bollywood film Hacked, directed by Vikram Bhatt, hits screens on February 7.

