Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Hina Khan Gives Major Fitness Goal with New Workout Video

Hina Khan took to Instagram to share the latest video of her fitness routine.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 4, 2020, 4:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hina Khan Gives Major Fitness Goal with New Workout Video
Hina Khan took to Instagram to share the latest video of her fitness routine.

Television heartthrob Hina Khan is not just known for her onscreen presence and acting but is also famous for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The actress has been regular with her workout sessions. She even constantly posts videos and pictures of her fitness regime on social media.

There is no denying the fact that Hina is one of the fittest actors in the television industry. Recently, she took to her Instagram stories to share the latest video of her fitness routine.

Hina shared a few clips where she is seen performing strenuous workout as her trainer instructs her from behind.

Hina is seen flexing her toned abs and muscles as she performs the exercise.

kfldjg

kgbf

klj

Even during the time of COVID-19 lockdown, Hina has been religiously doing workouts at her home. She has also shot videos and shared them on her Instagram for her fans and followers.

On the work front, Hina was seen in psychological thriller Hacked directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced under the banner Loneranger Productions. The film was released on February 7.

Hina has a number of films in the pipeline including Indo-Hollywood film The Country of The Blind.

She also featured in a short film titled Smartphone that talks about phone addiction.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading