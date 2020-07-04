Hina Khan Gives Major Fitness Goal with New Workout Video

Television heartthrob Hina Khan is not just known for her onscreen presence and acting but is also famous for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The actress has been regular with her workout sessions. She even constantly posts videos and pictures of her fitness regime on social media.

There is no denying the fact that Hina is one of the fittest actors in the television industry. Recently, she took to her Instagram stories to share the latest video of her fitness routine.

Hina shared a few clips where she is seen performing strenuous workout as her trainer instructs her from behind.

Hina is seen flexing her toned abs and muscles as she performs the exercise.

Even during the time of COVID-19 lockdown, Hina has been religiously doing workouts at her home. She has also shot videos and shared them on her Instagram for her fans and followers.

On the work front, Hina was seen in psychological thriller Hacked directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced under the banner Loneranger Productions. The film was released on February 7.

Hina has a number of films in the pipeline including Indo-Hollywood film The Country of The Blind.

She also featured in a short film titled Smartphone that talks about phone addiction.