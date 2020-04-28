Hina Khan is a Ray of Sunshine in Gorgeous Yellow Outfit

Actress Hina Khan treated her online family by submitting a slew of stunning images on her official social media account. In the clicks uploaded by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, we see her looking radiant as ever.

Hina’s happy look consists of a printed bright yellow Kurta paired with matching sharara and dupatta. She has opted for chunky accessories –elaborate earrings and a silver ring.

As she shared the photos on Instagram, Hina wrote, “Stay Golden. Ramadan Kareem(sic.)”

Within no time, Hina’s look got lots of reactions from Instagrammers.

Rashami Desai wrote, “ Love the color babe and the happy face(sic.)” Yellow (sic.),”wrote Geeta Phogat.

Tina Datta commented, “Pretty pretty.” Ariah Agarwal said, “Lovely color, lovely you(sunflower emoji)”

During a recent interview with IANS, the actress spoke at length about the quarantine phase and work.

"I am so happy to have my family by my side during these tough times. From cooking to cleaning to working out to watching stuff online, I have been diverting my mind with things that are positive and productive. Right now it''s best doing what you like doing more than anything else, to deal with the home quarantine phase in a better way (sic.),”she was quoted as saying.

Hina has featured in a short film titled Smartphone that throws light on phone addiction. The feature also stars Akshay Oberoi and Kunal Roy Kapoor in the lead.

Hina, who plays the character of a rural woman in the motion picture, told the news agency, "It was a challenging role with lots of nuances to keep in mind. From the desi accent to the language, dressing style and even personality traits of the character, I had to ensure that every small detail was perfect!”

