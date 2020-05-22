Hina Khan Looks Elegant in an All-blue Ethnic Look, See Pics

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain fame Hina Khan is here to lift your mood. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of photographs of herself donning a beautiful salwar kameez.

The 32-year-old actress was beaming in joy as she flaunted her look for the day.

Hina opted for a blue coloured heart emoji for the caption.

See the pictures:

Later on, Hina added some pictures to her Instagram story. Earlier, Hina had uploaded pictures of herself, wherein she had pulled off an all-white look like a pro.

The picture had garnered comments from her industry friends. Former Big Boss contestant, Sapna Choudhary had complimented her, saying, “Safed pari”. Actress Mouni Roy had dropped smiley with heart eyes emojis.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashmi Desai had written, “Pure”, while actress Aamna Sharif had said, “Pretty”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina Khan made her television debut in 2009 with Indian soap opera Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Since then she has appeared in a number of television shows.

Hina Khan was last seen in a short film titled Smartphone. The film was directed by Ankush Bhatt and was released on-demand streaming platform Ullu App. The actress has made her foray into Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt-directed movie Hacked.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube