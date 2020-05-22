Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Hina Khan Looks Elegant in an All-blue Ethnic Look, See Pics

Hina Khan shared some pictures of herself dressed in a sky blue salwar kameez. Check it out.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 22, 2020, 2:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hina Khan Looks Elegant in an All-blue Ethnic Look, See Pics
Hina Khan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain fame Hina Khan is here to lift your mood. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of photographs of herself donning a beautiful salwar kameez.

The 32-year-old actress was beaming in joy as she flaunted her look for the day.

Hina opted for a blue coloured heart emoji for the caption.

See the pictures:

View this post on Instagram

💙

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Later on, Hina added some pictures to her Instagram story. Earlier, Hina had uploaded pictures of herself, wherein she had pulled off an all-white look like a pro.

View this post on Instagram

🕊🕊🕊

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

The picture had garnered comments from her industry friends. Former Big Boss contestant, Sapna Choudhary had complimented her, saying, “Safed pari”. Actress Mouni Roy had dropped smiley with heart eyes emojis.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashmi Desai had written, “Pure”, while actress Aamna Sharif had said, “Pretty”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina Khan made her television debut in 2009 with Indian soap opera Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Since then she has appeared in a number of television shows.

Hina Khan was last seen in a short film titled Smartphone. The film was directed by Ankush Bhatt and was released on-demand streaming platform Ullu App. The actress has made her foray into Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt-directed movie Hacked.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading