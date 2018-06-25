GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Hina Khan Sets Pulses Racing in a Strapless Playsuit For Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pics

Hina Khan sets temperatures soaring in her latest photoshoot. Take a look.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:June 25, 2018, 1:08 PM IST
A file photo of Hina Khan.
Television star and former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan's fashion selections have always been the talk of the town for both right or wrong reasons. The telly industry diva, who has never shied away from sporting bold, daring and unconventional looks, have most often than not been a victim of online trolling for her sartorial choices. Nonetheless, Hina is someone who does not pay heed to the trolls and continues to amaze her fans with one great look after another, photographs of which the diva posts on her social media account, including Instagram.

Recently, she shared some smoldering hot images of herself from a photoshoot in Goa where she can be seen sporting a strapless white playsuit teamed with a trench coat. She looked hot in the Karleo number. The actress rounded off her look with big hoop earrings, hair styled in curls, ankle-length boots and on point makeup.

Hina Khan made sure she set a thousand hearts a flutter with her killer looks and daring outfit choice.

Take a look.


| Edited by: Divya Pal
