1-min read

Hina Khan Shares Glimpse from Her Small Iftar Party

Hina Khan, who has been observing Roza during the holy month of Ramadan, shared a glimpse from home-bound Iftar party on Instagram.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 6, 2020, 2:50 PM IST
Hina Khan Shares Glimpse from Her Small Iftar Party
Hina Khan, who has been observing Roza during the holy month of Ramadan, shared a glimpse from home-bound Iftar party on Instagram.

Television actress Hina Khan on Tuesday shared a glimpse from home-bound Iftar party on Instagram. Hina has been observing Roza during the holy month of Ramadan 2020. The actress’s Iftar image has a lit lamp, a plate full of apples, a glass of shake among other delicious food items placed on a table.

Captioning the image Hina wrote, “#IftaarReady… Gyaarwah Roza Mubarak.”

Soon after uploading the picture, it caught the attention of Hina’s friends from the industry. Television actor Arjun Bijlani commented, “Bhej de thodi”.

Actress Ariah Agarwal wrote, “Amazing! God bless you all,” while Mouni Roy dropped a heart emoji.

Earlier, the 32-year-old actress had shared a picture of herself from her first Roza, and had captioned it, “Ramadan Kareem. Let’s make Dua. Let’s pray for Infected, let’s pray for Protection and Healing”.

On the acting front, the actress was last seen in Vikram Bhatt's "Hacked".

