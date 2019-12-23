Take the pledge to vote

health and fitness
Hina Khan Shares Pics Wearing Red and Green Swimsuit on Maldives Vacay

Hina Khan shared pictures of her on social media attracting praise and love from fans and followers. She is currently on a vacation in Maldives.

Trending Desk

December 23, 2019, 1:09 PM IST
Hina Khan is raising the heat in Maldives. The actress, who is on a vacation to the island nation, recently, took to Instagram to share pictures of her clad in red and green printed swimsuit. The photos are proof that Hina is enjoying the beach. In the pictures shared by the actress, she is seen wearing over-sized sunglasses. She accessorized her look with a single piece long-feathered earring.

Hina, who made her Cannes debut at the 72nd edition of the film festival this year, captioned the images, "Smelling the sea, Feeling the sky."

Smelling the sea, Feeling the sky @kurumba_maldives

Hina, who took on the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor-produced show Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2, shared some more pictures for her fans and followers, giving them glimpses of her Maldives vacation.

A few more😀

Hina also shared pictures clad in a black-white monokini. She is seen wearing sunglass and hat posing at swimming pool. She captioned the pictures, "There is no heaven on earth but there are pieces of it. My kinda happy place.. Meet me here in Maldives." She used the hashtags with #BeachLife, #FloaringBreakfast, #WaterBaby.

On the work front, Hina Khan featured in a music video Raanjhana alongside her Bigg Boss co-contestant and friend Priyank Sharma. In September this year, Hina shared the first look of her upcoming film, The Country of the Blind. In the project, the actress will be seen essaying the role of a blind girl named Gosha. The film is based on the book by HG Wells of the same name.

Hina started her career into acting as with her role as Akshara in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She had also participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss season 11.

