1-min read

Hina Khan Shares Stunning New Look as She 'Chopped Her Tension off'

Hina Khan surprised her online family with glimpses of her new look.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 25, 2020, 1:47 PM IST
Hina Khan Shares Stunning New Look as She 'Chopped Her Tension off'
Hina Khan surprised her online family with glimpses of her new look.

Hina Khan surprised her online family with her new look. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress engaged in self-care by saying goodbye to stress. She chopped her tresses short and styled them to get a gorgeous makeover.

She also posted a series of selfies on Instagram on Wednesday and captioned them as, “Surpriiiisseeeee Dear stress, Good bye Chopped some Tension off #NewLook #HairCut #QuarantineEffect@heenaalad @sayedsaba Plz don’t kill me (sic.)”

Hina was seen in psychological thriller Hacked directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced under the banner Loneranger Productions. The film also starred Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in important roles. The film was theatrically released on February 7. Hina debuted on the web with the world of digital entertainment, Damaged 2. The series featured Hina as Gauri Batra and Adhyayan Suman as Akash Batra. The second season of Damaged premiered January 14 onwards. She will soon be seen in a tech horror film, Unlock: The Haunted App on OTT platform.

Hina has a chain of films in her pipeline including Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind. Her other announced films are Lines, Soulmate and Wish List.

She featured in a short film titled Smartphone that talks about phone addiction. Akshay Oberoi and Kunal Roy Kapoor are also part of the project.

