Hina Khan to Gauahar Khan: Bigg Boss Contestants Known for Best Style Statements

From controversial statements to fashion statements, television reality show Bigg Boss has it all when it comes to entertainment. As the new season of the show premieres tonight on Colors channel and Voot select app, we take a look at those contestants who have left a mark in the house for their style statement.

Hina Khan: The television actress was the first runner up of season 11 and her outfits in the show always caught the attention of the viewers. Most had seen Hina in traditional wear as she played the righteous Akshara in television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi where she was mostly seen in sports gear.

On Bigg Boss, the actress on the first day shocked the housemates when she informed them that she had got 105 night suits. She was also confident about her win when she shared that she had already chosen her finale outfit. From day one to the finale, the actress made a new style statement with her attire, accessories and makeup.

Gauahar Khan: The winner of season seven was the epitome of grace and style in the show and always stood out with her outfits. Khan’s pink velvet tracksuit became a rage among young girls. The outfit she wore for the season finale is the most stylish gown worn by a winner till date. However, it was not just the outfits she wore on weekends or for some event in the house, but her casual simple looks as well which displayed her impressive style skills.

Karishma Tanna: The actress graced the season eight of the show and never missed out on showing off her fashion sense. From the iconic red lip to flowy gowns that accentuated her height, Tanna made sure that she left her mark in the show.

Upen Patel: The model turned actor was also a part of season eight and showed off his unique sense of style through sharp suits and casual clothing. Patel might be one of the few male contestants on the show who knew how to create an impact through their clothing.