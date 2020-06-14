Hina Khan Twinning with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in Ponytail is the Cutest Thing on Internet Today

Actress Hina Khan has recently shared a cute picture with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The actress took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture, where the two love birds can be seen twinning in ponytails.

"Twinning in twin ponytails. What all I make you do @rockyj1", Hina captioned the picture she shared on her stories. Rocky also, re-shared the picture on his Instagram stories.

Hina and Rocky met on the set of the TV's popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai. The two started dating and have been together since then.

Recently, Hina did a #AskHina session on Twitter where a user asked the Hacked actress about her love life with Rocky. Fan questioned Hina, "Who proposed first, you or Rocky sir?" To which Hina replied, "No one to be very honest. Things just happened on their own."

Meanwhile, Hina has gained a fan-following of eight million on Instagram. To celebrate, Hina shared a photograph of herself holding a chocolate cake with "congrats... 8 m" written on it.

Hina captioned the image: "8M #InstaFam The family is growing and my love for each one of you is reaching new heights, I never knew existed. I am humbled and filled with gratitude.Thanking everyone from the bottom of my heart, the people who were there from the start and the ones who joined along the way."

