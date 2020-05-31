Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Hina Khan Wants Her Licence to Chill Back

Hina Khan shared a throwback image of herself in an orange bikini on the beach. The actress said that she wants her licence to chill back.

IANS

Updated:May 31, 2020, 2:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hina Khan Wants Her Licence to Chill Back
credits - Hina Khan instagram

Actress Hina Khan is bored staying indoors amid lockdown, and says that she wants her licence to chill back.

Hina shared a throwback image of herself in an orange bikini on the beach.

"I need my licence to chill BACCCCKKKKKKK... #BeachLove #ThrowBack," she captioned the image, which currently has over 284K likes.

View this post on Instagram

I need my licence to chill BACCCCKKKKKKK #BeachLove #ThrowBack

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Hina had previously shared a video of herself working out at home amid lockdown.

On the work front, Hina was last seen on screen in Hacked, a thriller that explores the dark side of the digital and the social media world. The film throws light on cybercrime and shows how putting out everything there on the web can be dangerous.

Hacked is directed by Bhatt.

Hina, who was part of one of the longest running TV shows -- Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai, has another film titled Lines for which she had travelled to Cannes Film Festival this year.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading