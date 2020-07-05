Take the pledge to vote

Hina Khan Works Out in Style, See Pic

Actress Hina Khan took to social media and shared photographs of herself, in which she can be seen flaunting her toned back.

IANS

Updated:July 5, 2020, 6:54 PM IST
Hina Khan Works Out in Style, See Pic
credits - Hina Khan instagram

Actress Hina Khan is getting toned in style.

Flaunting her back in new photos, she wrote on social media: "At First they will ask, WHY you are doing it..Later they will ask, HOW you did it ! #ToneItUp Be the girl who decided to go for it..#WorkOutWithHinaKhan #WorkOutInStyle."

In addition to a fab body, she also got a new haircut.

"Surprise...Dear stress, Good bye. Chopped some Tension off. "NewLook #HairCut #QuarantineEffect," she had written earlier.

Last month, Hina had updated her fans that she had stepped out for a dubbing session at a studio for a web show.

On Instagram, she had narrated the experience of working post-lockdown and shared that she "didn't feel safe".

