CHANGE LANGUAGE
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
Hina Khan Works Out in Style, See Pic
Actress Hina Khan took to social media and shared photographs of herself, in which she can be seen flaunting her toned back.
credits - Hina Khan instagram
Actress Hina Khan is getting toned in style.
Flaunting her back in new photos, she wrote on social media: "At First they will ask, WHY you are doing it..Later they will ask, HOW you did it ! #ToneItUp Be the girl who decided to go for it..#WorkOutWithHinaKhan #WorkOutInStyle."
In addition to a fab body, she also got a new haircut.
"Surprise...Dear stress, Good bye. Chopped some Tension off. "NewLook #HairCut #QuarantineEffect," she had written earlier.
Last month, Hina had updated her fans that she had stepped out for a dubbing session at a studio for a web show.
On Instagram, she had narrated the experience of working post-lockdown and shared that she "didn't feel safe".
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Punjab Boy Who Spent Rs 16 Lakh of Father's Money on PUBG Made to Work at Scooter Repair Shop
- Vivek Oberoi Thanks Sanjay Gupta for Defending Him Against Nepotism Jibe
- After Kanye West Declares US Presidency Bid, Fans Have Thoughts on Kim Kardashian as First Lady
- Scientists Discover New Species of Amphibians with Snake-Like Venom Glands
- K-Pop Fan Creates Discography of BTS Songs and It's Fun!