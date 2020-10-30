Hina Khan’s Banter with Dad for Locking Her Cards will Leave You in Splits

Actress Hina Khan shares a beautiful bond with her father. During the period of lockdown she shared many videos with him of their day-to-day banter. The actress has shared a recent series of videos which highlight a fun conversation with her dad regarding her cards. In the video she is heard asking her father why he has blocked all her credit and debit cards.

Her dad who is being recorded as he makes the bed says that it is the lockdown period and one should save many at such times. The ace TV actress is then heard asking how does she shop or even buy coffee when she has to. Responding to the question her savage father replies saying you can take Rs 200 cash from me to purchase coffee.

In the last bit of the video series she is heard saying, “You can’t block my cards” to which her father replies the cards have not been blocked, they have just been locked. The series of videos in the stories have been posted with fun GIFs on them.

Meanwhile, Hina has hit the big ten million follower mark on Instagram. Marking the occasion she shared a series of happy pictures of herself with a 10M balloon. The lovely setup includes a transparent balloon that reads, “Congratulations Hina Khan”.

The main 10M balloon has been decked up with small silver and purple balloons. In her post she has also shared cute boomerangs as well. Expressing gratitude on hitting the big number she wrote, “10 Million Strong Thank You”.

Many friends from the entertainment industry congratulated her on hitting the benchmark number as well. Her former Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Gauhar Khan has also commented saying ‘Congratulations’. The two of them were also seen together in the current season of the show.