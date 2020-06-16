Hina Khan's Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal Shares Herd Mentality Can Be Changed By Audiences
Hina Khan's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal believes that the herd mentality can be changed by audiences. He has urged people to think about it.
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise in Mumbai on Sunday has sparked a debate on nepotism. Hina Khan's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal has shared his thoughts on the on-going debate. Rocky believes that the herd mentality can be changed by the audiences, who perhaps demand known celebrities.
Hina's boyfriend Rocky took to his Twitter and shared his thoughts, "There is a herd mentality in the people with background n position who practice ‘Gang-Mentality’. They do what their parents did and their kids will do it no matter what. This demand n supply curve can only be tilted and perhaps changed by us, the demand. The audience! #Think (sic)," he wrote in his tweet.
Their is a herd mentality in the people with background n position who practice ‘Gang-Mentality’. They do what their parents did and their kids will do it no matter what. This demand n supply curve can only be tilted and perhaps changed by us,the demand. The audience! #Think 🙏— ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) June 15, 2020
Hina backed Rocky's thought on nepotism and re-shared it on her Twitter and urged everyone to think on it.
Plz #Think https://t.co/45LKjectVu— Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 15, 2020
Sushant's death has come as a shock to the country. After learning the news, Hina took to her Twitter and wrote, "I am in disbelief.. This can’t be true." The actress also shared that she couldn't sleep the same night as she was too restless.
I am in disbelief.. This can’t be true 💔— Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 14, 2020
