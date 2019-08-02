Hina Khan's Gym Pics Are Also Lessons in Posing Like a Diva
Hina Khan was seen sweating it out at the gym in her latest Instagram pics. Check them out here.
Hina Khan was seen sweating it out at the gym in her latest Instagram pics. Check them out here.
Actress Hina Khan has never failed to motivate her fans to hit the gym. Usually, the diva keeps her Instagram handle updated with her workout session pics, talking about how important staying fit is and pushing her followers towards a fit and healthy lifestyle.
After enjoying a break with her beau Rocky Jaiswal, the actress who made her debut at Cannes Film Festival in May this year, posted several pictures of herself from the gym on social media, wherein she is stretching and warming up. Khan wrote, "It comes down to one simple thing, How bad do you want it.. And for me it’s magic.. Suck it up guys, one day you won’t have to suck it in😜 #WorkOutWithHina #GymGoals #GymFashion #GymSwagger #IAmAFitGirl," as a motivating message for all her followers.
Khan carried a very sporty gym look. She color coordinated her look with a white tank top tied from one side, over a black bralette paired with black yoga pants which is basic and subtle at the same time.
With shoes tied tight, sports gloves on and high tied tresses, Khan looks all already to rock her workout sessions.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Lands Her First Front Flip Post-injury And We Couldn't Be More Impressed
- WATCH: Crocodile Swimming in Flooded Residential Area of Vadodara Attacks Dog
- Understanding Tata Sky New Flexi Annual Plan: How to Get a Free Month of Subscription
- Ashes 2019 | Anderson Apologised to Team After Injury: Broad
- Upcoming New Hyundai Grand i10 Spied Testing with Heavy Disguise in NCR