Hina Khan's Gym Pics Are Also Lessons in Posing Like a Diva

Actress Hina Khan has never failed to motivate her fans to hit the gym. Usually, the diva keeps her Instagram handle updated with her workout session pics, talking about how important staying fit is and pushing her followers towards a fit and healthy lifestyle.

After enjoying a break with her beau Rocky Jaiswal, the actress who made her debut at Cannes Film Festival in May this year, posted several pictures of herself from the gym on social media, wherein she is stretching and warming up. Khan wrote, "It comes down to one simple thing, How bad do you want it.. And for me it’s magic.. Suck it up guys, one day you won’t have to suck it in😜 #WorkOutWithHina #GymGoals #GymFashion #GymSwagger #IAmAFitGirl," as a motivating message for all her followers.

Khan carried a very sporty gym look. She color coordinated her look with a white tank top tied from one side, over a black bralette paired with black yoga pants which is basic and subtle at the same time.

With shoes tied tight, sports gloves on and high tied tresses, Khan looks all already to rock her workout sessions.

