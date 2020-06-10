Hina Khan's Instagram Following Grows to 8 Million
Hina Khan has gained a fan following of eight million on Instagram. To celebrate this, Hina shared a photograph of herself holding a chocolate cake.
credits - Hina Khan instagram
Actress Hina Khan has gained a fan-following of eight million on Instagram. To celebrate, Hina shared a photograph of herself holding a chocolate cake with "congrats... 8 m" written on it.
An ecstatic, Hina captioned the image: "8M #InstaFam The family is growing and my love for each one of you is reaching new heights, I never knew existed. I am humbled and filled with gratitude. Thanking everyone from the bottom of my heart, the people who were there from the start and the ones who joined along the way."
"We now more than ever have the responsibility to act as one, be humble, be loving and be mindful of our journey together so far. #BiggerToBeBetter #StrongerTogether."
Hina made her debut in TV on 2009 in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara. She was later seen in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bigg Boss 11 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.
In 2020, she made her Bollywood debut with the psychological thriller film Hacked, which is directed by Vikram Bhatt.
