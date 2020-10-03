Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hina Khan's 'Look Book' for Bigg Boss 14 is Dazzling and Impressive

Hina Khan is once again ready to heat up the fashion charts with her sartorial choices in Bigg Boss 14. Here's a sneak peek of her 'Look Book' from the reality show.

News18.com

Updated:October 3, 2020, 5:24 PM IST
Hina Khan's 'Look Book' for Bigg Boss 14 is Dazzling and Impressive
Hina Khan is once again ready to heat up the fashion charts with her sartorial choices in Bigg Boss 14. Here's a sneak peek of her 'Look Book' from the reality show.

Hina Khan who is known to have an explicit sartorial choice is all set to stun the audience with her glamorous avatar in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Having represented India at the Cannes International Film Festival, the actress is once again ready to heat up the fashion charts with Bigg Boss 14.

We spotted a small teaser on Hina's profile which gives us a glimpse of her Look Book for the reality show. The experimental eyeliners and dazzling outfits are a glimpse of what the actress has planned to impress her fans with. Check out the video below:

For the premiere, Hina will be seen in a strapless Swapnil Shinde gown in the shades of golden and brown. She did her hair in a messy bun and accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and a matching set of rings. On the makeup front, the actress had a bold stroke of winged black eyeliner and chose a nude lip shade with highlighted cheekbones.

For the premiere night, Hina Khan will be joined by BB14 host Salman Khan and previous Bigg Boss winners Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. Throwing a curveball at the contestants from the word go will be the ‘Toofani Seniors’ Gauahar, Sidharth, and Hina will test their capabilities and put them through a volley of challenges. Not only this, but they all also take over the reins of the house and are instrumental in making important decisions for the first 15 days.

