Hina Khan's Super Glamorous Outfits on Bigg Boss 14 Prove She is TV's Style Icon

Television actor Hina Khan is currently entertaining her fans through her appearance in the latest season of the reality show Bigg Boss. The actor, who was the first runner up of the eleventh season of the show, has returned as a senior contestant for two weeks in Bigg Boss season 14.

However, it is not just through Bigg Boss that Hina is keeping her fans entertained but her social media as well. Hina’s team has shared some super glamorous pictures of the actor on Instagram on Sunday.

In the pictures, Hina is seen in a white trench-coat inspired dress with blue floral print. She has completed her look with white boots and open hair with a semi-top-knot. The team captioned the image “Focussed, Intelligent, Motivated and Oh CUTE. That’s Hina Khan for you.”

The pictures have received over 2.3 lakh likes as fans expressed their support and admiration for the actor in the comments. Some fans called her outfit cute while some said it was hot. Some also said how she is the “Style Diva.”

Hina continues to reign the fashionista title in the Bigg Boss house just like her appearance in her previous season. Hina is accompanied by previous season contestants and winners Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan as the three senior housemates. The camaraderie between Shukla and Hina has been praised by the fans as well. In a recent episode, Hina can be seen giving Sidharth Shukla a comfy champi. Sometimes they are also seen in a friendly banter inside the house.

The senior contestants also seem to have each others’ back when it comes to arguments in the house. Last week Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan supported Hina Khan when new contestant Rubina Dilaik alleged how Hina’s rules were not making sense regarding BB Mall.