1-min read

Hina Khan's White and Blue Striped Pantsuit an Inspiration from Deepika Padukone's Cannes Outing

At the 2019 Cannes, actress Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a similar type of pantsuit but it was one shade darker.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
Hina Khan's White and Blue Striped Pantsuit an Inspiration from Deepika Padukone's Cannes Outing
At the 2019 Cannes, actress Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a similar type of pantsuit but it was one shade darker.
Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai’s Hina Khan is having a dream run in her career. From signing her first film to making her red carpet debut at Cannes, the actress seems unstoppable. Hina, who is also quite active on social media, has recently shared a few gorgeous pictures on her handle. In the photo, the actress looks stunning in a white and blue striped pantsuit. She has paired it with yellow pointed pumps. With fleek makeup and hair tied up, she is glowing as she poses on a chair.

At the 2019 Cannes, actress Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a similar type of pantsuit but it was one shade darker. She paired it with orange pointed pumps and open hair.

Check out the picture shared by Hina Khan here,

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

After wrapping up her part on the popular television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she has entered into movies. She had also unveiled the first poster of her first short film Lines at Cannes film festival.

Hina has signed three movies with director Rahat Kazmi. Confirming the same, Rahat said, “We have signed Hina Khan for three films consecutively and here, in Europe, we are working on our next film where once again Hina Khan would be in a leading role.” He added, “Hina gets into the skin of the character she is playing. She is so realistic and dedicated that we signed three films in a row without giving it a second thought.”

