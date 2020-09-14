Hindi Diwas 2020: Bollywood Artistes Known for Their Use of the Language

September 14 marks the celebration of Hindi as one of the official languages of India. Hindi is one of the most widely spoken languages of India, with most of North India celebrating the language as their mother tongue.

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas 2020, we take a look at five Bollywood artistes who have made a mark on the entertainment industry for their use of the Hindi language not just in their work, but outside their work as well.

1. Manoj Bajpayee: The actor, better known for his gritty performances in Satya and Gangs of Wasseypur, has definitely captivated his audience with his natural talent. Hailing from Bihar, Bajpayee proudly presents his heritage and effortless use of the Hindi language.

2. Amitabh Bachchan: Son of Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Amitabh is known for his poetic use of the Hindi language. Bachchan has delivered multiple memorable performances from Saat Hindustani to Gulabo Sitabo. His indelible use of the Hindi language as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati has also given netizens numerous memes. He frequently uses the Hindi language to tweet, and share blog posts.

3. Piyush Mishra: Apart from being an actor Piyush Mishra is also a lyricist, poet, and scriptwriter and uses his knowledge of the Hindi language for his ingenuine performances. Belonging to the Hindi belt region of the country, Mishra has delivered some unforgettable performances in Gangs of Wasseypur and Maqbool.

4. Sanjay Mishra: Known for his performances in popular TV show Office Office, and movies like Masaan and Kaamyaab, Mishra has shown the audience the effective use of the Hindi language.

5. Kangana Ranaut: The actor from Himachal Pradesh had to face a lot of criticism for not knowing the English language during her initial years in the industry. However, this did not stop her from delivering some of the most impactful films like Queen, Tanu weds Manu, Fashion and more. Her fearless use of the Hindi language to raise voice against nepotism in Bollywood has a fan following of its own.