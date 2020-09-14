Hindi Diwas 2020: Wishes to Send to Your Friends and Family Over WhatsApp

September 14 is celebrated as Hindi Diwas in India. It is on this day in the year 1949, the Devanagari script was adopted as the official language of India. As the name suggests, the day marks the importance of the Hindi language. The main idea of celebrating this day is to make more and more people aware about the official language of the country.

Further, September 14 also happens to be the birth anniversary of Beohar Rajendra Sinha. He is one of the stalwarts who rallied for the inclusion of Hindi as the official language of India.

