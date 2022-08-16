Hip Pain: Common Causes and When to Seek Doctor's Advice

Pain in the outer hip region can be caused by both injury and overuse. Throughout the day, people utilise their hips continuously when walking, sitting, and moving. As a result, hip discomfort is rather prevalent. While some cases of outer hip pain resolve on their own, others necessitate the assistance of a medical practitioner.

The hip joint can sustain repetitive motion as well as some wear and strain. This ball-and-socket joint, the biggest in the body, fits together to allow for smooth movement. A cushion of cartilage protects the hip bone as it rotates in its socket whenever you use it.

If your hips are aching, here’s what could be causing you pain:

Tendon inflammation

According to Healthline, Tendonitis, or inflamed tendons, is the most prevalent cause of acute hip discomfort. This is frequently caused by excessive activity. This ailment can be excruciatingly painful, but it normally resolves itself within a few days.

Arthritis

Arthritis is the most prevalent cause of long-term hip discomfort. Arthritis can cause joint discomfort, stiffness, and trouble walking. There are many forms of arthritis, with osteoarthritis being far more frequent than rheumatoid arthritis.

Trochanteric bursitis

Trochanteric bursitis is another probable cause of hip discomfort. This problem develops when the bursa, a liquid-filled sac located around the hip joint, gets inflamed.

Trochanteric bursitis can be caused by a variety of circumstances, including hip injury, joint overuse, or poor posture.

Hip fractures

Hip fractures are prevalent in older persons and those who have osteoporosis, a bone weakening caused by ageing or other conditions.

When should I seek emergency medical attention?

If your hip discomfort lasts more than a few days, see your doctor. They can devise a strategy to control your discomfort and treat your illness.

However, if your hip is bleeding, you can see exposed bone or muscle, you hear a cracking noise, or you can’t bear weight, you should see a doctor once a while.

Also, if your hip joint seems distorted or enlarged, or if you are in extreme discomfort, get quick medical attention.

